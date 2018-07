Hundreds remain separated at deadline to reunite detained immigrant families

(WOLO, ABC NEWS) – Thursday (7/26) was the deadline for the government to reunite immigrant families separated at the US border after entering the US illegally.

The separations stem from President Trump administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy announced in early April.

While many families are now back together, there are still hundreds who have yet to see their loved ones.

