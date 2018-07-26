RCSD search for two ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ individuals

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two armed and extremely dangerous fugitives.

Officials say 39-year-old Amos Hosey and 33-year-old Harrell Williams were engaged in an altercation with another man on July 13. Following the argument, both Hosey and Williams shot at the victim. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators believe they may be trying to flee the area.

Suspects should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who has information concerning their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC

Both suspects are wanted for attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and weapons violations.

