Snow Days to be replaced

Anderson, SC (WOLO) — Snow days will soon be a thing of the past in one Upstate school district.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, Anderson School District Five will be the first in the state to replace snow days with what they call E-Learning days. When the roads are too icy for buses teachers will send assignments to their students computers and monitor their progress on-line. Students will have up to five days to complete assignments given during inclement weather.