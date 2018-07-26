Wilkins adds Wuerffel Trophy watch list selection

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Wuerffel Trophy announced today that defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is one of 106 players named to its watch list for the 2018 season. The award annually honors the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

In addition to being a two-time All-America and All-ACC selection, Wilkins has been an academic standout as well. Last December, he earned his degree in communications, becoming the first scholarship Tiger football player to graduate in two-and-a-half years. Recently, he has served as a substitute teacher in local schools, including assisting with special education.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 1 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 19. The formal announcement of the 2018 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City on Dec. 4.

In the last two weeks, Wilkins has garnered watch list selections for the Maxwell, BednarikOutland and Nagurski awards. He was also one of eight Tigers to collect preseason All-ACC honors.

Share

Related

Blythewood grad Greg Huegel selected to Groza Awar...
Funeral arrangements announced for Barbara Kennedy...
Eight Tigers named to Preseason All-ACC Team
Controversial social media posts circulate after C...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android