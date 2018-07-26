Wilkins adds Wuerffel Trophy watch list selection

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Wuerffel Trophy announced today that defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is one of 106 players named to its watch list for the 2018 season. The award annually honors the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

In addition to being a two-time All-America and All-ACC selection, Wilkins has been an academic standout as well. Last December, he earned his degree in communications, becoming the first scholarship Tiger football player to graduate in two-and-a-half years. Recently, he has served as a substitute teacher in local schools, including assisting with special education.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 1 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 19. The formal announcement of the 2018 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City on Dec. 4.

In the last two weeks, Wilkins has garnered watch list selections for the Maxwell, Bednarik, Outland and Nagurski awards. He was also one of eight Tigers to collect preseason All-ACC honors.