Yes it’s Getting Hotter Here in Columbia

John Farley,

If you’ve lived here a long time and have been saying to yourself that it’s hotter than you remember, you’re right. The average number of days where the temperature is hotter than 95 degrees has gone up considerably in the last 45 years or so. In the 1970’s Columbia averaged around 20 days a year with the temperature hotter than 95. Now Columbia averages about 35 days where the temperature exceeds 95. This trend is projected to continue as the planet continues to warm.

Share

Related

Mars Getting Very Close
Kilauea Volcano Factoids
NASA Probe to Study the Sun – Helping to Pro...
49th Anniversary of Human’s First Steps on t...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android