Yes it’s Getting Hotter Here in Columbia

If you’ve lived here a long time and have been saying to yourself that it’s hotter than you remember, you’re right. The average number of days where the temperature is hotter than 95 degrees has gone up considerably in the last 45 years or so. In the 1970’s Columbia averaged around 20 days a year with the temperature hotter than 95. Now Columbia averages about 35 days where the temperature exceeds 95. This trend is projected to continue as the planet continues to warm.