Accused meth dealer arrested for third time in 5 months

Kersahw County, SC (WOLO) —An accused meth dealer with a rap sheet a mile long is in trouble with the law. again. Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says Cody Greene was arrested at a home on Woods Lane Thursday.

Deputies say he was in possession of close to a pound of methamphetamine.

Investigators say this is not his first run in with the law. According to authorities, this is Greene’s third time in five months. Greene has been arrested for trafficking meth.

He also has previous arrests for pointing a gun at someone, malicious injury to property, and shoplifting.