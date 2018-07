Numbers show US economic growth

Washington, DC (WOLO) —The US economy continues to climb with a growth rate of more than four percent.

that’s the fastest pace since 2014.

The US Commerce Department announced today that the Gross Domestic Product, which is the Country’s total output of goods and services also posted its best showing in four years.

President Trump touted the gains this morning at the White House.

The President also says the US Trade deficit is down 50 billion dollars.