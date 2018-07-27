RCSD Credits an Anonymous Crime Stoppers Tip for Helping Them Capture a Fugitive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County residents can rest a little easier tonight knowing one of the “armed and dangerous” suspects Deputies were looking for is behind bars. Richland County deputies are giving all the credit to an anonymous tip they got on Crime Stoppers. Now, they hope those in the community will step up again and help them locate the last armed and dangerous suspect from a shooting incident.

Around noon, Richland County Deputies arrested Amos Hosey on Highland Forest Drive and finally put the man they claim to be armed and extremely dangerous behind bars.

“Obviously they’re violent people,” Katelyn Jasak said, a senior deputy with RCSD.

Deputies say Hosey and Harell Williams got into an argument with another man on Friday the 13th. That is when Hosey and Williams shot the victim on the 2800 block of English Avenue and took off. Deputies believed they might have been trying to flee, but luckily the Crime Stoppers tip led them right to Hosey.

“He did try to flee on foot but only a short chase ensued and deputies were able to subdue him,” Jasak said.

Both Hosey and Williams are being charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and weapons violations. Deputies say Crime Stoppers is great because it helps get men like this off the streets quicker. And even if some tips don’t pan out, they appreciate everyone who steps up to make that phone call.

“But we’re still going to carry them out, we’re going to see them through, because especially when it comes to people like this who are extremely dangerous. We’ll look into it and if they’re there great, if they’re not we’ll keep looking,” Jasak said.

Deputies are still encouraging people to use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-Crime-SC to turn in Harell Williams. They say it is completely anonymous, and if your tip does help them catch a bad guy, you can earn up to 1-thousand dollars.

“Help us get these people off the streets. If you know anything, don’t have to worry about yourself or your own safety. They will not find out who it was who turned them in,”Jasak said.

Harrell Williams, 33, is still on the loose. They hope another great Crime Stoppers tip will bring him in.