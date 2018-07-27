Two teens accused of forcing victims to strip before abandoning them in woods

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —-Two teenagers face a number of charges including kidnapping and attempted murder.

Three teenaged victims were forced to strip, two were then forced into the trunk of a car, a 3rd into the backseat and then left along Narrow Paved Road, a rural area in the County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 18-year-old Tyrese Rose-Frierson and 17-year-old De’Quan Fullard face 11 charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder for the early Wednesday morning incident.

The victims were allegedly asked by a friend to come to a home in Lynchburg but authorities say Fullard and Frierson jumped out from behind a bush with guns.

After the victims were let go the Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired into the air before the three fled into a nearby wooded area. Officials say the two suspects allegedly took off in the car belonging to one of the victim’s parents.

Frierson is in custody, Fullard is expected to turn himself in tomorrow (Saturday).

The victims were uninjured. Stay with ABC Columbia News for the latest updates on this developing story on air and online.