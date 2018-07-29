SC Investigators say man stabbed mother-in-law

INMAN, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say a man stabbed his mother-in-law to death in the basement of his South Carolina home after the two argued. Spartanburg County authorities said 67-year-old Phillip Carter Jr. initially told deputies his nephew killed his mother-in-law at his Inman home, but then changed his story and said he killed 66-year-old Agatha Smith. Deputies say Carter was bleeding from his hand and told them he called 911 to report the stabbing.