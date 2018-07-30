Bone In Barbeque Ribbon Cutting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Get your taste buds ready because the newest edition to the Bull Street area development welcomes the latest eatery.

The Bone in Barbeque has been open since April but held their official ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The restaurant is the first place to eat build as part of the development expected to hit the Bull street corridor.

The restaurant is located right next to the entrance to Spirit Communications park, home of the Columbia Fireflies.