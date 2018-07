Fan Appreciation Day Announced

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) — Get ready to show your Gamecock pride. USC released details about their upcoming fan appreciation day.

We are just 33 days away from the kickoff of the Carolina football season and you have a chance to get fired up for the year with the players and the coaches.

Monday the USCĀ Athletics Department announced fan appreciation day is August 11th at the indoor practice facility.

the event runs from 2 to 3:30 in the afternoon.