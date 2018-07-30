Man wanted in early morning Lowe’s burglary

Rochelle Dean,

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate a suspect wanted for burglary.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday, July 28the around 3 in the morning. Surveillance video shows a beige color truck pulled up to the Lowe’s in the 7 thousand block of Two Notch Road and the driver, a black male, get out of the truck before Deputies say he threw a rock through a glass window at the business.

Officials say after using the rock to get into the business the suspect is accused of stealing a Simpson pressure washer, a 5 PC DeWalt drill set, and a 4 PC DeWalt drill set; valued at more than $1,300 dollars.

If you recognize this man and or the truck he is driving, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

 

(photo:RCSD)

(photo: RCSD)

