SC DJJ to hold Graduation for 130 students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week it will be graduation time for more than 130 students at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officials say on Tuesday, July 31st, students who earned their GED or High School Diploma over the past school year will take part in a traditional graduation ceremony.

According to DJJ officials, “Many of the youth who come here to DJJ are well behind in their schooling, with little hope or ambition to gain an education,” explains DJJ Director Freddie Pough.

“We’re here to change that mentality. We’re committed to empowering our youth for the future. That means equipping students with the skills to succeed academically, socially and professionally. Education is foundational to the rehabilitative process. I’m incredibly proud of our staff and students who worked so hard to reach this milestone.”