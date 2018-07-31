Braves acquire RHP Kevin Gausman and RHP Darren O’Day from Baltimore

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today acquired RHP Kevin Gausman and RHP Darren O’Day from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Evan Phillips, INF Jean Carlos Encarnación, C Brett Cumberland, LHP Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots.

Gausman, 27, went 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA (61 ER/124.0 IP) in 21 games, all starts, for Baltimore this season, leading the Orioles staff in starts and innings pitched. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Centennial, Co., played his entire six-year career in Baltimore, and went 39-51 with a 4.22 ERA (358 ER/763.2 IP) over 150 games, 127 starts, with the Orioles.

The right-hander set career highs in wins (11), innings (186.2) and strikeouts (179) last season, while tying for the major league lead with 34 starts. Gausman’s 85 starts since the start of 2016 are tied for fifth most in the majors.

Originally selected fourth overall by Baltimore in the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State University, Gausman made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2013.

O’Day, 35, compiled a 3.60 ERA (8 ER/20.0 IP) and two saves in 20 games for the Orioles this season before landing on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring on June 27. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list two days later.

For his career, O’Day is 36-19 with a 2.56 ERA (158 ER/555.0 IP) and 21 saves in 577 games, all in relief. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Jacksonsville, Fla., signed a four-year contract with Baltimore prior to the 2016 season.

Originally signed by Los Angeles (AL) as a non-drafted free agent in 2006, O’Day made his major league debut in 2008 with the Angels. He also pitched for the Mets and Rangers before landing with Baltimore in 2012.

This deal marks the teams’ second this week, after Atlanta acquired RHP Brad Brach in exchange for an international signing slot on Sunday .