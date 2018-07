Gray Collegiate great Jalek Felton finds different path after fallout with UNC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Jalek Felton seemed destined, by his last name and his skill level, to do big things in Chapell Hill. But his UNC career ended before it could truly begin.

One and done – not by his choice, the local standout will soon be playing in another country.

But while at this weekend’s SC Pro-Am, our ABC Columbia found out how Felton’s planned for hoops, and life – post UNC.