Teenagers arrested for “hail Satan” church vandalism

UNION COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Four upstate teens are accused of carving the words “hail Satan” on a church in the upstate.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor says it happened at Welcome Baptist Church on July 9th.

In addition to the graffiti, deputies say other boards were damaged and two plastic columns were burned.

James Murphy and three juveniles were arrested and charged with malicious injury to a place of worship.