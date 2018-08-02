18-year-old arrested for her baby’s death by child abuse

Josh Berry,

Tyasia Lambright (OCSO)

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A teenager has been arrested for the death of an infant in Orangeburg County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tyasia Lambright, 18, was charged with homicide by child abuse.

An arrest warrant says Monday (7/30) night, a one-month-old was brought to the hospital suffering from cardiac arrest and had swollen eyes.

The investigation revealed the infant’s death was brought on by physical injuries inflicted by Lambright.

Investigators say the child suffered from blunt force injuries which resulted in death.

Lambright faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to life, if convicted of the charge.

