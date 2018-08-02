I-26 peak exit closed while RCSD searches for second suspect in connection with 20 car break-ins in the last 24 hours

Jacqueline Lawson,

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Office says there is heavy law enforcement presence near the peak exit on I-26 while they search for the second suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins last night.

Officials say the suspect ran from deputies earlier today.


Richland County Deputies say they have arrested one suspect in connection with the series of car break-ins in the Chapin area last night.

Investigators say Junior Jacinthe has been caught and is accused of breaking into more than 20 cars within the last 24 hours.

