I-26 peak exit closed while RCSD searches for second suspect in connection with 20 car break-ins in the last 24 hours

Richland County, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Office says there is heavy law enforcement presence near the peak exit on I-26 while they search for the second suspect wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins last night.

Officials say the suspect ran from deputies earlier today.

The law enforcement presence near the peak exit of i26 is due to the search of the second suspect who ran from deputies earlier today and is also wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins. Community tips have led to the search continuing now. pic.twitter.com/khE4Yjfl7v — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) August 2, 2018



Richland County Deputies say they have arrested one suspect in connection with the series of car break-ins in the Chapin area last night.

Investigators say Junior Jacinthe has been caught and is accused of breaking into more than 20 cars within the last 24 hours.