Riverbanks Zoo gorilla gender reveal

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s a boy! Welcome the newest member of the Riverbanks Zoo’s family. The baby gorilla had a gender reveal party Thursday for a crowd of revelers eager to find out if the newborn was a boy or a girl.

It took a minute, but eventually the gorillas cracked open a coconut that was dyed blue to reveal they’re recently born gorilla was a indeed a male.

The folks at the zoo say this is an exciting time for their Gorilla family, that is not done growing just yet. Today the zoo announced that Macy the gorilla is expecting a bundle of joy in the fall.