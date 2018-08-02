Save Big Bucks With Back-to-School Shopping during Tax Free Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Ready to save some green when doing back-to-school shopping? Well, this is your weekend! Some stores say they prepare for the tax-free weekend just like it is Black Friday!

“I think we learn every year from the previous year. So we have the right items in stock and we’re ready for it,” Tye Rather said, store manager of Walmart in Irmo.

Ready or not, school is right around the corner. And many stores in the state have great back-to-school deals on top of tax-free weekend, so your kids can get everything necessary to succeed.

“Tons of items are the list that qualify for being tax-free this weekend, but even some items that would surprise you– like roller blades or diapers. Lots of things to get any kid of any age ready for the fall,” Rather said.

Even though many kids are not excited to get back to the grind.

“Ehhhh… kind of. Just ready to get it over with,” McKenzie Trimnal said, a junior in high school. There is just something about new-back-to-school supplies.

“I get just as excited as I used to,” Katherine Miller, a now college student said.

Here is some advice from an Auburn sophomore– AKA, a back-to-school expert.

“I would say get things that make you excited to learn. Get notebooks that make you excited to take notes in and pens that make you want to write. Make it fun instead of boring,” Miller said. People can even take advantage of the savings online or do in-store pickup for many of the stores around the Midlands.