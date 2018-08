Almond milk recalled for having milk in it

(WOLO) – Almond milk is being recalled for the possible presence of actual milk.

More than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of almond milk are being recalled.

The recall affects half-gallon Vanilla Almond Breeze cartons with a use-by date of September 2nd.

People who are allergic can have a potentially serious reaction if they consume it.