Burglary suspect armed and wearing full armor, Lexington Sheriff says

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – A North man faces multiple charges in connection with a burglary and an encounter with a man inside an Edmund Highway residence.

27-year-old John Wayne McFatter has been charged with assault and battery, burglary, petit larceny, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and wearing body armor during a burglary, according to arrest warrants.

“During the course of their investigation, detectives determined McFatter entered a dwelling Wednesday morning without consent or permission,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “McFatter forced his way into a bedroom where he was met by the victim.”

Koon said McFatter, who was wearing body armor designed to protect someone from most handgun rounds, pointed a pistol at the victim. The gun was recovered when McFatter was arrested a short time after the incident, according to an arrest warrant.

McFatter is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond Thursday.