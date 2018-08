Kroger to Launch Online Grocery

CNN- Online grocery delivery is becoming popular, first Amazon then Walmart.Now another grocery chain is looking for a piece of the pie.Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the United State, is launching its Direct Home Delivery Service called “Kroger Ship”The service will start off in Cincinati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville with hopes to expand to more markets in the coming months.