Men accused in Chapin car break-in’s granted 150k bond

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the two men accused in 20 car break-in’s that took place over a 24 hour period are out of jail on bail tonight.

Authorities say during a bond hearing held Friday, Christian Brown and Junior Jacinthe each received a $150,000 bond and were ordered to wear ankle monitoring devices.

Deputies say the 20 vehicles were reportedly broken into between the morning of August 1st and August 2nd. Officials say they started a manhunt and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle connected to the break-ins and two men inside jump out and ran. Jacinthe was apprehended near the incident location. Brown was apprehended the following day near the initial location. Even though Brown and Jacinthe have been granted bail The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say the two are still currently being held at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.