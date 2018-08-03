New Parking Ordinance Has Irmo Residents Split on the Issue

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)– A new city ordinance is making it harder for people to park at their own home. Many citizens say they are outraged the city is telling them where they can and cannot park; while others are saying this could not have happened soon enough.

“I think it’s really bull-crap to be honest,” Kayla Billingsley said, an Irmo resident.

Irmo citizens going back and forth all because of a new city ordinance that makes it illegal to park anywhere in the front yard except a driveway. Some saying this is wonderful, while others say this is a governmental overreach and people should mind their own business.

“I own my property so how is someone going to tell me I can’t park in my yard,” Billingsley said.

Suzanne Dispaltro has lived in Irmo for 15 years and while she says it is not the nicest look, the $1,000 fine that is tacked on is too much.

“I think a thousand is kind of excessive. I think parking tickets, thank god I never got one, but I think it’s cheaper,” Dispaltro said.

We spoke with Irmo Council member Julius Waites who introduced the ordinance. He says the city’s fine is only $500, but with South Carolina’s fees on top of that, the amount jumps to $1,087.

“A majority of the people I talked with wanted the town cleaned up. And one thing they wanted cleaned up was people parking on their lawn, people not cutting their lawns or maintaining their yards,” Julius Waites said.

Waites says they will get a warning first and have 15 days to correct the parking problem. After that, the fine will be tacked on.

“When your grass dies, you’ve got dirt. When it rains, the dirt goes into the street and stormwater system which the town of irmo is responsible for,” Waites said.

“We have more problems to worry about than how we’re parking in our yard,” Billingsley said.

“It’s just really inconvenient because after his driveway is filled up, there’s nothing I can really do. Maybe park at the Waffle House a mile and a half away and then walk my way here,” William Mills said. Mills comes to Irmo to visit his brother but now doesn’t know where to park. Parking on the grass or front lawn is okay for visitors, or temporary parking as long as it does not kill the grass. But parking on dirt areas is not allowed.