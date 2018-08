SC Probation and Parole Accredited

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole is the first Probation and Parole agency in the entire Country to achieve National accreditation.

Governor Henry McMaster and agency Director Jerry Adger made the official announcement Tuesday.

The Probation and Parole agency now joins The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Public Safety, as accredited agencies.