UPDATE: Bond hearing deferred for Lexington mom accused of stuffing newborn in trash bag

LEXINGTON, S.C.(WOLO) –

Preliminary results in the autopsy of a newborn baby girl stuffed in a trash bag and left to die in the floor board of a car have been released. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher Baby Girl Geller died as a result of homicide, the cause of death however is still pending the outcome of more testing.

Tuesday morning Baby Geller’s mother, 21 year old Brennan Hailey Geller’s bond hearing was deferred to circuit court for the charged of homicide by child abuse.

Geller was arrested Monday after authorities say she failed to provide medical care for the infant she delivered in her car Friday night. According to an arrest warrant, Geller is accused of placing the newborn baby girl in a trash bag before she drove home with the baby in the floorboard.

“We became aware of this tragic case after Geller was treated at the hospital Saturday morning for blood loss,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The medical team caring for Geller told investigators she never told them the baby was in her car.”

Koon said the infant’s body was located in the vehicle several hours later. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department continues investigating the case.

