Benedict opens fall practices Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers opened fall football practice on Wednesday with a spirited two-hour workout. Head coach Mike White said the players and the coaching staff were excited to hit the field for the first time.

“The first day is always exciting,” White said. “It’s a good time to get out here and see exactly where we are condition-wise.”

The Tigers had about 80 players participating in the first practice, with several more on the sidelines waiting to be cleared. One of the first things the coaching staff wanted to determine is what type of shape the players are in after the summer offseason.

“We’re not where I was hoping we’d be, but we’re not bad,” White said. “I like where we are. We’ve just got to continue to work.”

The Tigers return 16 starters from last year’s squad that went 7-2 overall. Benedict was picked to finish second in the SIAC East Division in the preseason poll by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

“The biggest thing on the first day is to see where you are and the energy is real high right now and we’re hoping to maintain that. We’ve got a lot of guys returning and they think they can be a better football team and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The season opens Sept. 1 at home against Florida Tech.