Deputies searching for missing insulin-dependent teen

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who maybe without her medication.

Keyonna Sellers, an insulin-dependent 16-year-old, has been missing since July 30.

Sellers was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black leggings and glasses in the Broad River area. She is five-feet, 11-inches tall and 170 pounds. Investigators believe that when Keyonna went missing, she had insulin with her that may have ran out by now.

Anyone with information concerning Keyonna’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.