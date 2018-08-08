Panthers sign offensive lineman Tyler Larsen to contract extension

The Carolina Panthers have signed offensive lineman Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Larsen is now under contract through the 2020 season.

Larsen enters his third season with the Panthers in 2018. He was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Utah State in 2014. After stints with Miami and Washington, he was signed by Carolina in the spring of 2016 and was on the practice squad for the first half of the 2016 season. Larsen was then signed to the active roster and made his career debut at Los Angeles (11/6/16) and then made his first career start a month later at Seattle (12/4/16).

Last year, Larsen played in a career-high 14 games with 10 starts in placed of center Ryan Kalil. He helped the Panthers rank fourth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 131.4 yards per game. The Panthers were one of two teams with three or more 200-yard rushing games.

Larsen has played in 23 games with 15 starts over the last two seasons with Carolina.