Columbia Police investigate body found in Huntington Ave home

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A quiet downtown neighborhood is in shock tonight. Columbia Police say they found a body inside one of the homes after responding to a report of a burglary.

Columbia Police say the body was found inside a home in the 900 block of Huntington Avenue.

Police say the front door of the home was open and once police entered the home to investigate they discovered the body of a female.

Police say they’re processing the crime and scene and reaching out to neighbors for any additional information.

If you have any information that can help you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.