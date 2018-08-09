Man wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery on the loose

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them track down a man wanted for several crimes. Authorities say they are trying to locate 24 year old Najjar Faustin wanted on charges of kidnapping, and first-degree assault and battery Deputies say took place during an incident in the 7500 block of Hunt Club Road back on June 11th.

If you have any information about where he might be officials are asking you to contact crimestoppers at 1888-Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

