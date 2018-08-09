No decision for West Columbia hotel deemed “nuisance “

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After a 4 hour meeting no decision has been made concerning a West Columbia hotel Council members deemed a nuisance.

During a special called meeting Wednesday night an attorney representing the hotel, America’s Inn just off I-26 and McSwain Drive, threatened to take the issue to court if the businesses license was revoked.

Council members ultimately voted unanimously to allow the City Administrator and all parties involved to enter into negotiations in hopes of coming to an agreement that would be subject to Council approval.

A date for when the issue will be revisited has not yet been determined.