Sistahs in Business Expo coming to Columbia Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) The Sistahs in Business Expo is happening Saturday, August 11 from 10am to 5pm at the Medallion Conference Center. The multi-city expo will celebrate entrepreneurial women of color. It will feature more than 70 vendors, as well as keynote speaker Vivica A. Fox.

For more information or to buy tickets to the event, click HERE.