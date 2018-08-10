Robbery suspect remains on the loose

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —- The Richland County Sheriff’s department is hoping you can help them locate a man wanted in connection to a robbery at an area business.

According to authorities, Thursday August 9th Deputies were called to the 200 block of Blythewood Road for a report of a robbery. Officials say the employee claimed the suspected entered the Sharpe Shop to buy a cigar, but according to the employee when the register opened they say the man jumped over the counter, grabbed cash from the register before running from the scene.

Authorities are asking you to take a good look at this image captured on store surveillance. If you know who this man is or have information about where he might be, deputies are asking you to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC