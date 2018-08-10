Special Olympics hosts Give to Gain Gala

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Hundreds spent the evening celebrating 5 decades of the Special Olympics here in South Carolina.

Thursday night droves of supporters dressed up in their tuxedos and gowns and gathered at the Columbia Convention Center for the annual Give to Gain Gala.

The fundraiser helps send 167 Delegates to the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. Some of the guest we spoke to say the donations make a world of difference for some who otherwise might not be able to take part.