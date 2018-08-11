Deputies searching for suspect after fatal shooting in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Sumter County Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to Auto Doctors at 56 South Pike Road East around 4:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Health South Tuomey Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene said the shooter drove up and they did not hear an argument. Moments later they heard at least one gunshot and the shooter fled.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses at this time and actively searching for the shooter.