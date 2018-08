Fears over repeat White Nationalist rally on anniversary

Washington, DC (WOLO) — A State of Emergency has been declared in Virginia, as we approach the anniversary of a violent White Nationalist protest in Charlottesville that happened last year.

A counter-protester, Heather Heyer was killed after she was hit by a car during that rally.

This weekend there are fears about what could happen this weekend.

ABC’s Janai Norman reports from Washington D.C.