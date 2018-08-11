Tasty Tomato Festival held in Columbia

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to sink your teeth into some tasty tomatoes.
The annual ‘Tasty Tomato Festival’ is Saturday, August 11.
The family-friendly event offers fun things to do for every age and features a variety of food, tomatoes and music.
The annual ‘Tasty Tomato Festival’ is Saturday from 1 to 7pm at City Roots Farm off Airport Boulevard.

When is the festival?
Where is the festival being held?
City Roots Urban Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd, Columbia, SC 29205. Located in the Rosewood Neighborhood.

