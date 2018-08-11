Tasty Tomato Festival held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to sink your teeth into some tasty tomatoes.

The annual ‘Tasty Tomato Festival’ is Saturday, August 11.

The family-friendly event offers fun things to do for every age and features a variety of food, tomatoes and music.

When is the festival?

The Festival will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Where is the festival being held?

City Roots Urban Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd, Columbia, SC 29205. Located in the Rosewood Neighborhood.