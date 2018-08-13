Dr. Jackie Greene to Host the Engage Culture Brunch

Columbia, SC (WOLO) Dr. Jackie Greene will host the Engage Culture Brunch on Friday, August 17, where she will introduce her new book Permission.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hall at Senate’s End on 320 Senate Street. Guest stars Adrienne Bailon and Michelle Williams will be there to discuss excerpts from the book.

The event will kick off Engage Culture Weekend.

