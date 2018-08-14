How Far Away is Our Nearest Star?

The nearest star to earth is the sun and it’s roughly 93 million miles away. But what about the next nearest star? That star is called Alpha Centauri and it’s roughly 4.4 light years away. Sounds close? Well let’s break it down into terms we can understand. If we say the sun is an inch away, then Alpha Centauri would be roughly 4.4 miles away. And that’s the nearest star! If we wanted to travel all the way to the edge of the universe, scientists say that distance is about 46.5 billion light years. Again for comparison, if the distance to the sun is an inch, then the edge of the universe is roughly 46.5 billion miles away!