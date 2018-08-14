SC District 20 results: Dick Harpootlian wins special election democratic primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Unofficial results indicate that former State Democratic Party Chairman Dick Harpootlian will win the special election democratic primary for the state’s District 20 seat.

Harpootlian gained more than 80% of vote. Dayna Alane Smith only pulled in 11% while Kyle Lacio garnered 8%.

Tuesday (8/14) night, Harpootlian told a crowded room of people that there’s no place for corruption in the Statehouse and that he isn’t running to make this a career.

Four Republicans along with the Democrats were seeking their parties’ nomination for the vacant state Senate seat.

Republican Sen. John Courson resigned in June after pleading guilty to misconduct in office related to his use of campaign funds.

The district covers parts of Richland and Lexington Counties.