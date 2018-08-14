SC District 20 results: GOP candidates headed to primary runoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Republican voters Tuesday (8/14) night have forced a runoff between attorney Benjamin Dunn and United Methodist Minister John Holler.

Unofficial election numbers indicate the two failed to reach the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.

According to scvotes.org, Dunn had 31% of the votes to Holler’s 25%.

Both candidates held election parties as the results came in.

Four Republicans and three Democrats were seeking their parties’ nomination for the vacant state Senate seat.

Republican Sen. John Courson resigned in June after pleading guilty to misconduct in office related to his use of campaign funds.

The district covers parts of Richland and Lexington counties.