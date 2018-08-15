What Causes a Meteor Shower?

A meteor shower happens when the earth passes through the trail of debris left behind by a passing comet. Here’s how is works. When a comet passes through space, it leaves behind a trail of particles made up of mostly metal, stone, and ice. As the earth orbits the sun, it passes through this trail of particles. As these particles collide the outer layer of the earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, causing bright “shooting stars” across the sky.

