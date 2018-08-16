Lawmaker gets ready for trial in Pascoe probe

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A trial date has been set for a lawmaker charged in Solicitor David Pascoe’s probe in to state house corruption.

A judge has set a trial date of October 22nd for former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison.
Harrison faces two counts of misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the Columbia Republican failed to reveal in financial disclosure statements that he was paid 900 thousand dollars over 12 years while working as a Consultant for Richard Quinn.

Four other former Lawmakers have already pleaded guilty in the same probe.

