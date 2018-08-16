Smoke From Western US Fires Reaches Us

You may have noticed a haze in the sky over the last several days – especially at sunrise and sunset, where the sun is noticeably more red/orange. That’s because some of the smoke from the fires in the Western United States is making its way all the way across the country. The smoke from the fires rises 10’s of thousands of feet and is then carried across the United States by the wind. Check out this sunrise picture taken by Lee Norberg of Murrells Inlet.



Here’s the NOAA map that tracks the smoke.

