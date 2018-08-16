U.S. Marshals find wanted SC man in Florida

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —We are learning new details surrounding the arrest of a Sumter murder suspect captured in Florida.

A spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff’s office says Demetrius Brown has waived extradition back to South Carolina.

Deputies say Brown was arrested by US Marshals in Jacksonville late Wednesday night without incident.

Brown is accused in the shooting death of Shermane Pack on August 11th at Auto Doctors on East Pike Street.

