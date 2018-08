1 person injured in “accidental” shooting outside Jim Hudson dealership

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington county Deputies say one person is in stable condition after an accidental shooting at a car dealership.

Investigators say it happened Friday around noon in the parking lot of the Jim Hudson Ford dealership on West Main Street. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

