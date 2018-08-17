Man accused of beating dog on video in front of wife and child

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department has arrested 26 year old Mark Rice after authorities say he was captured on video beating a dog with a blunt object.

According to officials, Rice can be seen in the video beating a Cane Corso canine with a 2 by 4  piece of wood while his wife and small child watched. The dog and a cat found in the home have since been removed and are being housed at the Lexington County Animal Shelter. Police say the dog is expected to undergoing a medical examination while being cared for at the shelter.

Rice faces several charges, including ill treatment toward animals, criminal domestic violence for allegedly threatening his wife and unlawful conduct toward a child for beating the dog in front of the small child. Rice is being held on a 30 thousand dollar bond and if convicted could face up to five years in prison.

Roy Mefford, The Director for the Lexington County Animal Control released a brief statement concerning the incident saying in part “After receiving the video our officers took the appropriate steps in tracking down Mr Rice…Animal abuse is not tolerated in this County”.

Share

Related

ABC Columbia News Update
More questions arise out of Westinghouse uranium l...
Everything you need to know before the BeyonceR...
Pedestrian, 65, identified as victim of fatal car ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android