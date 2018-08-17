Man accused of beating dog on video in front of wife and child

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department has arrested 26 year old Mark Rice after authorities say he was captured on video beating a dog with a blunt object.

According to officials, Rice can be seen in the video beating a Cane Corso canine with a 2 by 4 piece of wood while his wife and small child watched. The dog and a cat found in the home have since been removed and are being housed at the Lexington County Animal Shelter. Police say the dog is expected to undergoing a medical examination while being cared for at the shelter.

Rice faces several charges, including ill treatment toward animals, criminal domestic violence for allegedly threatening his wife and unlawful conduct toward a child for beating the dog in front of the small child. Rice is being held on a 30 thousand dollar bond and if convicted could face up to five years in prison.

Roy Mefford, The Director for the Lexington County Animal Control released a brief statement concerning the incident saying in part “After receiving the video our officers took the appropriate steps in tracking down Mr Rice…Animal abuse is not tolerated in this County”.